Anyone who has any sort of platform in sports seems to have an opinion on Dak Prescott.

Being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys is without a doubt one of the most heavily scrutinized positions in sports. The 30-year-old Prescott has been told that “he sucks,” has been ripped as the “biggest failure” that’s ever started for the Cowboys, and has been told he’s not talented enough to make an NFC Championship game. To say nothing of Skip Bayless constantly throwing away his jersey.

We’ve seen many in the media root for him to fail. But to root for him to be injured, that’s another level. On Monday, it sure sounded like Mike Bacsik, a sports talk radio host on 105.3 The Fan and former Major League Baseball player, was openly rooting for Prescott to get injured.

The quartet of radio hosts on The K&C Masterpiece having a spirited conversation about injured NFL quarterbacks when Bacsik chimed in and asked which week everyone thought Prescott would get hurt in, leading to Cooper Rush assuming the starting role.

“He has the injury history. Do you think it’s tonight?” Bacsik asked.

He received some pushback on social media over the comments.

“There’s a guy that sounds like Khalid Reeves, his name is Khalil Mack,” Bacsik added. “Could he take out Dak this game, and then you have to go with Cooper Rush? Or, is it the Trey Lance bandwagon time?”

What a weird way to talk about the quarterback of your local football team. Sure, there are many sports radio show hosts that root openly against guys on the local team. That’s par for the course when you have a bunch of hot air and need to fill air time.

But to openly root for Prescott to get injured? That crosses a line.

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to play host to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

