Credit: The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

Michelle Beadle grew up in Texas and didn’t have a deep connection to Chris “Mad Dog” Russo before recently launching a radio show on his Mad Dog Sports Radio station on SiriusXM.

But since joining the network and working out of the same New York City studio as Russo, the sports media veteran Beadle became astonished both by Mad Dog’s charm and his work ethic.

“Mad Dog just, first of all, works harder than I ever intend to work in the next 20-25 years,” Beadle explained on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. “And he walks in, and he’s just a character.”

“I didn’t grow up in (New York), so I didn’t ever truly grasp Mike & the Mad Dog and how big a deal that was,” Beadle said. “He’s a legend.”

Beadle’s new show, Beadle & Decker, leads into Russo’s Mad Dog Unleashed afternoon drive show. When Beadle signs off, the call screen is already lit up with listeners jonesing to get on-air with the Mad Dog.

“It’s insane,” Beadle said of the Mad Dog experience.

Beyond working alongside Russo, Beadle said she appreciates the ability to loosen up and have a sense of humor as well as getting to cover all sports rather than just the NBA, which she is known best for.

Beadle also recently joined the Awful Announcing Podcast to discuss the new SiriusXM show as well as her time at ESPN and more.

She also appears on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back, will soon launch an NBA podcast for Wondery, and joins the San Antonio Spurs broadcast team periodically for Bally Sports Southwest.

