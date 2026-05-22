Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Smith has made a career out of knowing just the right words to say, covering sports as a writer and television personality. But his greatest testimony was the words he shared on Chicago sports radio to remember his late wife, Sarah.

Smith appeared on 104.3 The Score in the Windy City as part of the network’s Cubs for a Cure radiothon. The event raised over $800,000 for cancer research and improving the lives of cancer patients.

Smith appeared to tell the story of his wife, Sarah, who tragically passed away in December 2025 after a battle with glioblastoma.

“I’ve found peace in talking about my wife as opposed to talking about the struggle that she endured for two years.” Michael Smith shared a powerful remembrance of his wife, Sarah, who passed away after a brave battle with glioblastoma. pic.twitter.com/aJVKXb4Jvg — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) May 21, 2026

“One of the reasons this is cathartic is I get to talk about her and about it as much,” Smith said. “I’ve found peace in talking about my wife as opposed to talking about the struggle that she endured for two years.”

Smith emotionally showed pictures of his wife and children while calling in to the program on video.

“She was the most thoughtful, selfless, generous, caring, dedicated person that you’d ever want to meet. My wife as an angel, man. She was an absolute angel. She remembered everybody’s birthday. She called on everybody’s birthday, she sent thank you cards for everything. She bought gifts for everybody. She was a tireless community servant. People say there’s no playbook for parenthood, but I beg to differ. She was an incredible mother and wife. I get credit for the group project, those three were all my wife. I’m just trying to keep the train going as best I can. She was just an incredible person, an incredible woman,” Smith reflected.

Michael Smith was reported to be in talks to return to ESPN early last year. He became a household name at the network as a longtime Around the Horn contributor, SportsCenter anchor, and host of Numbers Never Lie, among many other roles and responsibilities. Before his ESPN days, he was a prominent sportswriter in Boston with the Boston Globe.

Hopefully, he was helped in his journey to find peace through sharing with appreciative listeners in Chicago and beyond who heard a beautiful tribute about a loving person. Sarah is survived by her husband, Michael Smith, and their three children.