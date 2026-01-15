Credit: YES Network

More than a year after breaking up with Peter Rosenberg on radio, Michael Kay seems to be done with his former ESPN New York co-host altogether.

Rosenberg has managed to do something that thousands, maybe even millions of people have been able to do. He got on Michael Kay’s bad side.

Last week, Kay complained that he no longer has a relationship with Rosenberg since leaving ESPN New York’s afternoon show. Kay opted for a shorter solo show on ESPN New York last year and was succeeded by Alan Hahn who joined Rosenberg and Don La Greca in afternoon drive. Despite being the one who left the show, Kay blamed Rosenberg for not keeping up with their off-air relationship. And this week, Kay decided to break the ice with a text message to Rosenberg that read, “you’re dead to me.”



According to Rosenberg, it was a compliment he gave to Joe Tessitore on the Cheap Heat wrestling podcast that seemed to anger Kay. During the show, Rosenberg aptly credited Tessitore for being able to make the a seamless transition in going from successful sports announcer to wrestling announcer. All good there, Kay knows he’s not a wrestling announcer. But then Rosenberg had the gall to take his compliment one step further.

“He is the best point guard that I’ve maybe ever worked with,” Rosenberg said of Tessitore. “He empowers me and Big E so much, and like, man, he’s flawless. The guy’s constantly flawless.”

Kay heard Rosenberg claim Tessitore was the best point guard he ever worked with, and he took it personally. La Greca, however, was quick to defend Rosenberg, saying what everyone was thinking. No one has ever listened to Kay on the radio and thought of him as a point guard. When Kay hosts a radio show that bears his name, he looks to shoot first, second and third. Then he might think about making a pass.

“He’s mad at Peter because Peter doesn’t think he’s the best at something. He didn’t disrespect him,” La Greca said of Kay’s gripe with Rosenberg. “You didn’t make him the best. That’s ridiculous.”

But after Kay went on the afternoon show last week and complained about his deteriorated relationship with Rosenberg, he was eagerly waiting for an opportunity to fuel the feud. And Rosenberg indirectly claiming Tessitore is a better point guard than Kay was his way in.



“Michael is the bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral,” Rosenberg said. “Everything has to be Michael!”

At least Kay is always being willing to admit he’s sensitive and spiteful. But that honesty probably doesn’tmake it any easier for Rosenberg to maintain a friendship or working relationship with Kay.