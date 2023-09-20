Credit: The Michael Kay Show

ESPN New York is leaving the FM radio dial in a decision that some have seen as a declaration of surrender in the New York sports radio wars. However, host Michael Kay has a very different perspective.

As first reported by The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, ESPN New York will relinquish its 98.7 FM signal on Aug. 31, 2024, and put its focus on digital distribution for programs such as The Michael Kay Show and radio broadcasts of the New York Jets, Knicks, and Rangers.

The station will continue to be heard on 1050 AM, but their departure will leave rival WFAN as the undisputed NY sports talk radio choice on FM. The move also effectively ends the bitter ratings battle between the two stations.