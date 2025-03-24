Photo Credit: TBS (left); Tyler Lochte on X (right).

Arguably the greatest game from the first weekend of March Madness featured Maryland defeating Colorado State, with freshman Derik Queen hitting a buzzer-beater to give the Terrapins the win. It was also a big moment for Tyler Lochte, the co-station director of WMUC Sports, Maryland’s student-run radio station.

Lochte shared video on X (formerly Twitter) of himself making the call, saying it was the “Coolest moment of my broadcasting career.”

“Alright, here we go — 3.7 seconds left,” Lochte said. “Maryland has not made a shot in the last 2:27. If they don’t make one here, their season is over. (Ja’Kobi) Gillespie to inbound, he finds Queen. Queen, turns, puts it up at the buzzer — and in. Maryland is headed to the Sweet 16 for the second time in 22 years. It’s the freshman, Derik Queen. He’s a Maryland hero.”

Coolest moment of my broadcasting career. Terps keep dancing. pic.twitter.com/O4ENevPabF — Tyler Lochte (@tylerlochte) March 24, 2025

When asked where he had the confidence to hit that shot, Queen said “I’m from Baltimore.” Lochte is also from Baltimore and told Awful Announcing that he called a game of Queen’s when the Maryland star was a freshman in high school.

During a first-round game between High Point and Purdue, the TV broadcast singled out High Point student broadcasters Jimmy Rosselli and Griffin Wright. Deservedly, student announcers received a good deal of attention during the first weekend of the tournament.

That’s a trend that we hope can continue.