Maryland student annuncer Tyler Lochte called Derik Queen's buzzer-beater the "Coolest moment of my broadcasting career." Photo Credit: TBS (left); Tyler Lochte on X (right). Photo Credit: TBS (left); Tyler Lochte on X (right).
Arguably the greatest game from the first weekend of March Madness featured Maryland defeating Colorado State, with freshman Derik Queen hitting a buzzer-beater to give the Terrapins the win. It was also a big moment for Tyler Lochte, the co-station director of WMUC Sports, Maryland’s student-run radio station.

Lochte shared video on X (formerly Twitter) of himself making the call, saying it was the “Coolest moment of my broadcasting career.”

“Alright, here we go — 3.7 seconds left,” Lochte said. “Maryland has not made a shot in the last 2:27. If they don’t make one here, their season is over. (Ja’Kobi) Gillespie to inbound, he finds Queen. Queen, turns, puts it up at the buzzer — and in. Maryland is headed to the Sweet 16 for the second time in 22 years. It’s the freshman, Derik Queen. He’s a Maryland hero.”

When asked where he had the confidence to hit that shot, Queen said “I’m from Baltimore.” Lochte is also from Baltimore and told Awful Announcing that he called a game of Queen’s when the Maryland star was a freshman in high school.

During a first-round game between High Point and Purdue, the TV broadcast singled out High Point student broadcasters Jimmy Rosselli and Griffin Wright. Deservedly, student announcers received a good deal of attention during the first weekend of the tournament.

That’s a trend that we hope can continue.

