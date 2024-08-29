Pittsburgh radio legend Mark Madden recently announced on social media that this may be his final week on 105.9 The X.

However, his tune changed when it came time for Thursday’s edition of The Mark Madden Show.

In a rather vague post on X Tuesday, Madden shared that this could be his final week on 105.9 The X.

“Back on the air today. Big week. Maybe the last week,” Madden wrote. “On& on, on& on, it’s heaven& hell…”

Madden then announced on X that he had a “big reveal” to announce on Thursday’s show. So naturally, most assumed it would ultimately be Madden announcing his departure from the station.

That did not end up being the case. Instead, he told his listeners that he had “kayfabed” everybody, revealing that he had signed a three-year extension to continue his role at 105.9 The X.

“Okay, anyways, here’s the deal,” said Madden. “I’m gonna keep doing this. That decision was made two or three weeks ago. I kayfabed up until now, kayfabed everybody.” It’s a three-year deal, but I’ll probably quit after the 2025-26 Penguins season ends if I don’t die before then. So two more football seasons, two more hockey seasons.”

Madden later said he already has “buyer’s remorse” about signing the extension, as he wants to make several changes to his current role.

“I’m already having buyer’s remorse,” said Madden. “I’m not sure I want to keep doing it. But I’m gonna keep doing it. I’m gonna get a lot more time off at the same price. That was the biggest factor in me continuing.”

Madden then went on to name a number of changes that would take place regarding his show moving forward, including having his producer host the first hour from 2 to 3 p.m. and “some elements will change” about the show from 3 to 6 p.m.

“From three til six, some of the elements will change,” Madden added. “But you will learn all that in due time.”

Madden further detailed that he is unsure about the new extension but will do it anyway in his last contract with the station.

“I’m gonna keep doing it. I’m not sure I’m doing the right thing. But it’s good for you, good for Pittsburgh, and good for Pittsburgh sports. Because I’m the best to ever do this in Pittsburgh. 28 years on top, nonstop, since they won. I’m on an alt-rock station and the all-sports station can’t beat me. And my formula is a simple one: truth and charisma. I’m really not sure I’m doing the right thing. I am sure this is the last contract. Absolutely. And I doubt I’ll finish it. Because I’ve done everything for you, and you’ve done nothing for me.”

[105.9 The X on iHeartRadio, Mark Madden on X]