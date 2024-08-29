Screen grab: WCW/Peacock

A Pittsburgh sports radio legend’s time at his current station appears to be nearing its end.

Taking to X earlier this week, Mark Madden revealed that this might be his final week on 105.9 The X. The 63-year-old Madden has worked at the iHeartMedia-owned station since 2008 and currently serves as the host of its 3-6 p.m. show.

“Back on the air today. Big week. Maybe the last week,” Madden wrote in a post on X on Tuesday. “On& on, on& on, it’s heaven& hell…”

During Tuesday’s episode of his show, Madden clarified that his contract is set to expire at the end of this week while discussing his pessimistic outlook for the Steelers’ 2024 season.

“I’m going to be very honest here. And, like, I say what I mean. I’m not like other people on the radio in Pittsburgh, especially now with four days left of my contract,” he said. “I‘m not like the other people on the radio in Pittsburgh who say stuff for cause and effect. Everything I say, I mean. I’m not a hater. Saying this team’s going to go 9-8, it isn’t being a hater. It is, in fact, being cautiously optimistic if you operate on the reality-based side of the street.”

As you might be able to tell, the self-described “super genius” has carved out his own lane in the Pittsburgh market with his boisterous personality and willingness to be critical of the local teams. A former announcer/occasional wrestler in World Championship Wrestling in the early-2000s, Madden is certainly a bit of a performer and it’s easy to see his pro wrestling roots in his on-air persona.

Should Madden wind up hitting the open market — as it appears he will — it will be interesting to see where he winds up next. In addition to his role at 105.9, he also currently serves as a columnist at TribLive.com.

