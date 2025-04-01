Photo Credit: Waddle & Silvy on YouTube

The once-great Chicago Bulls organization has been anything but this season, currently clinging to a play-in spot in the Eastern Conference with a 33-41 record on the year. And as a result, ESPN Chicago host Marc Silverman, AKA Silvy, has resorted to “boycotting” the organization until things change.

The Bulls have found themselves in the absolute worst spot that an organization in any sport can be in over the past few years, middling enough to continuously miss out on the postseason without bottoming out bad enough to put themselves in a position to add a difference maker in the NBA Draft.

As a result, the organization has reached the postseason just once in the last seven seasons, which will soon become eight seasons unless they can make a run through the NBA play-in tournament this year.

This past Thursday, the Bulls were able to pull off a miraculous victory over the Los Angeles Lakers thanks to a half-court game-winner from Josh Giddey.

But even after that, Silverman explained on Friday’s edition of his ESPN Chicago radio show, the Waddle & Silvy Show, how he refuses to attend Bulls games until he sees that the Bulls ownership group is “committed to winning.”

“The boycott is about going to games,” said Silverman. “Giving them my money. This is my thing, so nobody can correct me because I have always said this. Until I know there is a real plan and ownership is committed to winning, I will not dish out 20 dollars a month to watch them. That’s why I don’t have the app. I tried to get the antenna. This isn’t about not watching them. It never was. It was about not going to the game.

“The only time I have ever actively boycotted one of my favorite teams. And I do it out of love. Every now and then, you have got to punish your kids, right? You do it out of love. I grew up going to Bulls games when nobody went to the Chicago stadium. I am doing this out of love because they don’t get my money for building 38-win teams. I am tired of it. This city deserves better. This ownership has been terrible. You have seen what the (White) Sox have done. There is never a plan. I just simply said ‘I will not go, and I will not take my kids.’ My kids have asked me if we can go to a Bulls game over spring break. And I told them no.”

The message is incredibly clear from Silverman. Mediocrity without any kind of direction for the future simply isn’t good enough in his eyes to take the time and money required to attend a Bulls game in person.

On Monday, Silverman further discussed his stance on his boycott, detailing how he believes he had to “take a stand” after 48 years of going to Bulls games.

“I’ve been going to Bulls games for 48yrs & sometimes you have to take a stand,” wrote Silverman in a post on X from the Waddle & Silvy Show page. “And some times it’s outta love.”

Further proving Silverman’s point, the Bulls fell in rather embarrassing fashion in their matchup against the best team in the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder, on Monday in a 145-117 loss.