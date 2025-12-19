Photo credit: Infinity Sports Network

The unveiling of the Westwood One Sports weekday lineup represents an exciting opportunity for a cast of hosts, but it’s a sad day for the Infinity Sports Network, formerly CBS Sports Radio.

For years, Audacy has operated the Infinity Sports Network and BetMGM Network of radio shows. In October, Audacy and Cumulus Media announced a merger of Infinity and BetMGM into Westwood One Sports. And as Westwood One Sports gets set to launch its new lineup Dec. 29, there are almost no holdovers from Infinity.

In recent weeks, multiple talents from the Infinity Sports Network began announcing their departures, including Zach Gelb, Bill Reiter, and Bart Winkler. The future of the network’s morning show featuring Maggie Gray and Andrew Perloff was initially uncertain. But Westwood One Sports has since announced its weekday lineup, which does not include Maggie and Perloff.

Friday morning was the final show featuring Gray and Perloff together, although Perloff will still host the show next Monday. But during their final sign-off, Gray implored listeners to stay tuned to their social platforms, teasing a future iteration of the show.

“If you guys are just joining us, it’s the last show of this iteration of the Maggie and Perloff show,” Gray said before telling listeners to “keep up with our social channels, we’ll let you know what’s going on with the show.”

“The last person we have not thanked is the audience,” Gray continued in their goodbye to Infinity Sports. “The creativity, the calling us out on our BS…that’s where we gotta leave it…Love you guys.”

Westwood One Sports will feature Drake C. Toll in morning drive, followed by You Better You Bet with Nick Kostos from 9 a.m. to noon ET. Longtime ESPN Chicago hosts Chris Bleck and Adam Abdalla will air from noon to 3 p.m., with Jim Rome anchoring the lineup from 3-6 p.m. Brad Evans and Infinity Sports holdover Pat Boyle team up for a 6-111 p.m. show, followed by Lynnell Willingham and Josh Graham, who will cover the overnight hours until 3 a.m.

This is a great opportunity for these hosts and shows. But with Infinity Sports going dark, it leaves many talented radio personalities in search of their next gig. The good news for Maggie and Perloff fans is that it sounds like they plan to continue their show in some form.