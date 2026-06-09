Credit: Maggie and Perloff on YouTube

After growing into one of the biggest names in national sports radio, Maggie Gray is turning her attention to podcasting.

Gray announced the news this week ahead of a planned move to All City Network, where she will launch a new podcast called A Must Win Game, publishing twice per week. The new show will join All City’s growing roster of partners, including women’s basketball YouTube streamer Quita In the Morning and the Kansas City Sports Network.

As a result of a merger between Audacy and Cumulus Media, the Infinity Sports Network wound down earlier this year. That left Gray and co-host Andrew Perloff show-less, and after the two briefly teased an independent joint project, Gray lands at All City for a solo venture.

“This is going to be the first chance for me to truly own my own stuff,” Gray told Barrett Media. “I’ve been blessed to work for many legacy companies and loved every part of it. But this is the first time I’m a collaborator as opposed to an employee. I get to own my own stuff and have the support of a network that wants to see me grow. It felt perfect, and every step feels more like a great match.”

The former WFAN host revealed that she was close on a contract at a different media company, but the big dreams of All City coupled with the chance to own the platform and have more control over her work were appealing.

Gray is the latest radio vet to jump into the digital world, joining the likes of Adam Schein, Anthony Gargano, Chris Carton and Dan Bernstein, among many others.