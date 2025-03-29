KNBR hosts furious with ‘stupid-ass racist Homeland Security ad’ airing on station

Credit: KNBR

Conservatives have long argued that they don’t want politics mixed in with their sports. However, the Trump Administration has recently started an all-out anti-immigration ad blitz on TV and radio stations nationwide, including sports talk stations.

In the Bay Area, local sports talk titan KNBR’s hosts and listeners have voiced their strong distaste for the ads for a few weeks.

The Department of Homeland Security announced February 17 that it would begin an advertising campaign “warning illegal aliens to leave our country now or face deportation.” The 60-second spot features Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem thanking President Donald Trump for “securing our border” and warning “lawbreakers” not to enter the country.

“President Trump has a clear message for those that are in our country illegally: Leave now,” Noem says in the ad. “If you don’t, we will find you and we will deport you. You will never return.”

According to The Associated Press, DHS invested $200 million in the media blitz, which has been ongoing since the second week of March. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, $30,000 of that went towards the Bay Area’s four biggest broadcast television stations.

The ad started appearing on KNBR’s “Dirty Work” afternoon show but went unmentioned until co-host Adam Copeland returned from vacation. When he returned and heard the ad, he vented about it during the first hour of the March 12 show.