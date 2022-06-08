Aaron Rodgers was a headline machine last season, but not necessarily for the right reasons. According to Keyshawn Johnson, Rodgers is about to make himself a lot more likable and his motivation is Tom Brady’s $375 million contract with Fox.

“When you look at Aaron Rodgers right now, I like Aaron Rodgers,” Johnson said on his ESPN Radio show with Max Kellerman and Jay Williams. “Six months ago, he annoyed the hell out of me. Right now, I like him. Six months from now, other people are going to like him. Six months after that, some more people are going to like him because Aaron Rodgers sees the benefits down the line of becoming a likable guy.”

.@keyshawn says that Aaron Rodgers is going to become more likable because of Tom Brady’s TV deal. “Aaron Rodgers wants to be in television.” pic.twitter.com/bQCglJizwH — Keyshawn, JWill & Max (@KeyJayandMax) June 8, 2022

During the regular season, Rodgers made positive headlines on the football field, leading the Green Bay Packers to the NFC’s best record. And for that, he earned well-deserved praise, winning his fourth NFL MVP award.

Also during the regular season, Rodgers made media appearances that were much less praiseworthy, led by his weekly spots with Pat McAfee, where the Packers quarterback was unapologetically controversial.

Rodgers lied to reporters about being immunized against COVID-19, repeatedly spread misinformation about the vaccine, stated he had COVID toe, ripped the Wall Street Journal for reporting he had COVID toe, alleged Packers coaches were leaking his medical information, and blamed the hatred directed toward him on media-generated COVID “fear porn.” To name a few.

“You know how many people disliked Tom Brady several years ago? People like Tom Brady now,” Johnson said. “Tom Brady just got $375 million on a 10-year deal from a television network. Aaron Rodgers wants to be in television. He ponied up and tried to get the Jeopardy! job. And now, all of a sudden, he’s in a position where he can be likable and people will start to look at him differently. He knows that. Don’t get bamboozled.”

Brady never generated the kind of public resentment that Rodgers did last year. Although Brady did overcome his friendship with Donald Trump and a MAGA hat in his locker to become the beloved 44-year-old quarterback he is today. I won’t discount Rodgers from being similarly fit for a brand ambassador role with Fox, but it’s hard to imagine the network has another $375 million to spend on a quarterback.

[ESPN Radio]