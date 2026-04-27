Credit: Keith McPherson

Five months after exiting WFAN as a full-time host on his own terms, Keith McPherson’s next stop has finally been revealed.

McPherson announced and launched a new YouTube show last Friday. Mic Check with Keith McPherson is a weekly show airing every Friday at 6 p.m ET. The show certainly looks the part, with a fantastic set built at the Media2 studios in New York. McPherson advertises the new show as being national with a New York angle. He now joins Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata as former full-time hosts who have now made YouTube their content home.

Mic Check with Keith McPherson EP1 NFL, NBA, MLB https://t.co/QcBwMytae8 via @YouTube — Keith McPherson (@Keith_McPherson) April 24, 2026

Last November, McPherson made the surprising decision to step away from his full-time role as WFAN’s weeknight host after four years with the station. McPherson recently joined the Awful Announcing Podcast, where he explained his decision to try something different, citing the desire for an improved work-life balance.

At the time, McPherson was still under contract with WFAN, where he continued to work as a part-time host in recent months, but the non-compete limited his ability to launch new projects. McPherson did, however, tease that he had things in the works beyond some of the livestreams and freelance gigs he was doing while under contract at WFAN.

One of those items came to fruition last Friday with Mic Check. McPherson’s contract with WFAN expired at the end of March, but he remains on standby as a part-time host. But without the non-compete, WFAN’s former weeknight host can now explore new opportunities, such as his new YouTube show.