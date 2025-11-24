Photo credit: WFAN

Keith McPherson broke surprising news Monday morning, announcing his immediate exit from WFAN as the station’s full-time night host.

McPherson joined WFAN in November 2021 from Jomboy Media, succeeding the legendary Steve Somers as the station’s weeknight host. And after four years in the timeslot, McPherson announced last Friday’s show was his final one as a full-time host at WFAN.

“I’d like to break some news before anybody else can break my news. I’m officially done as the nighttime host at WFAN,” McPherson said in a video posted to his social media channels. “It has been four calendar years, Friday was my last nighttime show as the full-time nighttime host.”

McPherson said he might still appear on WFAN as a part-time host, but his run as a full-time host on the station is over. Additionally, McPherson noted the decision was his.

“Before anybody else can hijack the story and say I was fired or my contract was up, I wasn’t fired, I’m not quitting, my contract is not up, I’m shifting,” he said. “I’m making a personal change that was necessary for myself and my family. I just took my son to school, just saw my wife leave for work and got a minute to sit here before the day gets rolling…but breaking news this Monday going into Thanksgiving, I am no longer the full-time nighttime host on WFAN.”

The news was just as surprising to those inside the station as it was for everyone on the outside. McPherson announced his departure while WFAN’s morning show with Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti were on the air. And while Giannotti usually has a close pulse on any looming changes at WFAN, he learned about McPherson’s abrupt exit when everyone else did.

McPherson didn’t announce his next move, but with his social media following and history as a content creator, it’s fair to assume he’ll continue talking about New York sports, just as he did Monday, going live to discuss the Jets, Giants, Mets and Yankees.