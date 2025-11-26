Keith Hernandez during a March 14, 2025 broadcast on SNY. (Awful Announcing on X.)

Longtime WFAN radio host Richard Neer will make his return to the station this Thanksgiving morning, and he’s bringing Keith Hernandez with him.

Neer hosted Saturday mornings on WFAN for 37 years until this past May, when the station decided to change its weekday lineup. With Neer’s show being replaced by a Saturday morning lineup that includes Joe Benigno and Chris McMonigle, WFAN still opted to keep him as a part-time host around the holidays.

This week, Neer will fill-in to host Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti’s morning show on Thanksgiving from 6 – 10 a.m. And Neer will get a little help from his friend Keith Hernandez, who has agreed to co-host the second half of the show. Neer and Hernandez are neighbors in Hilton Head, South Carolina. The commute was likely appealing to Hernandez, although not appealing enough to get him to join before 8 a.m.

Richard Neer is back on Thanksgiving morning 6am-10am on WFAN. I’ll be joining him as co-host from 8am-10am. JOIN US! — keith Hernandez (@keithhernandez) November 25, 2025



Hernandez often touts not wanting to work for free or any more than he has to. But after Neer filled Jerry Seinfeld’s void by helping Hernandez move into his Hilton Head home earlier this year, maybe the former Mets first baseman decided to return the favor with two hours of his time on Thanksgiving.

As great as Hernandez is alongside Gary Cohen and Ron Darling in the SNY booth for the New York Mets, two hours of unfiltered talk radio should bode well for the often outspoken MLB analyst. The WFAN appearance also comes as Hernandez is without a contract for next season, although Ron Darling and Steve Gelbs have both shared confidence that a deal will get done.