An original from the Seattle Mariners has passed away.

Julio Cruz, who played second base with the Mariners for the first seven years the team was in operation and later played with the Chicago White Sox, died Tuesday at the age of 67. According to the Seattle Times, Cruz died of cancer.

In a statement, Cruz’s family revealed that he was surrounded by his loving family and said, “Julio shared his kindness and humor generously, and we know he is beloved in the baseball community and beyond.”

Cruz moved back to Seattle after his playing career ended and had been the Mariners’ Spanish language radio broadcaster since 2003. As a player, Cruz played with the Mariners from 1977 to 1983 and was a base stealing specialist. Cruz had 290 steals with the Mariners, which is only second to Ichiro. Cruz was traded to the White Sox where he was instrumental in turning around their 1983 season. After playing a few more seasons, Cruz retired in 1986.

Cruz’s death was felt throughout the baseball community, especially among those in Seattle and Chicago, as many paid tribute to The Cruzer.

Today the White Sox are mourning the death of former second baseman Julio Cruz, a member of the 1983 AL West Division Championship team. Here are statements from Jerry Reinsdorf, Tony La Russa, Harold Baines, Greg Walker, and Ron Kittle. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/8htfNZRiIY — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) February 23, 2022

Forever in our hearts. We’ll miss you, Cruzer. ? pic.twitter.com/h3ntlZM9DA — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 23, 2022

Fabulous story from Ron Kittle on the passing of his former #Whitesox teammate Julio Cruz pic.twitter.com/sRlZIqyA9I — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 23, 2022

This is a crusher. Julio Cruz was one of my favorite players on the 1983 White Sox. We’ve lost Cruz, LaMarr Hoyt and Roland Hemond from that team in the last few months. Thinking of his family and him crossing the plate to win the division in ‘83. https://t.co/vqAKDIfbhc — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) February 23, 2022

Sad to see the passing of a original Seattle Mariner Julio Cruz. Something about that first year team that made us proud to have a major league team back in the Northwest. Julio was a crowd favorite. RIP Cruzer. ?? @Mariners — Doug Pigsley (@DougPigsleyKOMO) February 23, 2022

Very sad to learn of the passing of original Mariner Julio Cruz. He was a crowd favorite during his six-plus seasons in Seattle (1977-83) and later returned to the ballclub as a Spanish-language broadcaster. Just a delightful guy to be around — always had a smile and kind word. — Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) February 23, 2022

Ron Kittle spoke on the phone with Julio Cruz about two months ago. They remained very close friends. "He went so quickly. It just took a big chunk out of my heart because he was such a good guy." — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) February 23, 2022

RIP Julio Cruz. “The ‘Cruzer’ was the catalyst of that 1983 Western Division championship team. When Roland Hemond acquired him that summer, the team just took off," chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement from the White Sox. pic.twitter.com/kznsPo4czJ — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) February 23, 2022

