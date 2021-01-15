A recognizable voice is leaving ESPN’s Louisiana airwaves. That would be Jordy Culotta, who had been working at 104.5 ESPN in Baton Rouge since 2010. Most recently, Culotta (seen at left above) had been co-hosting morning show Off The Bench with T-Bob Hebert (seen at right above), with that show also simulcast on ESPN Radio stations in New Orleans and Alexandria. Culotta posted about his departure on Facebook and Twitter Thursday:

I will always be grateful to the opportunity extended by @FlynnFoster & @glrush3 – I poured my heart and soul into the company and show for almost a decade. Great memories and lessons – I look forward to the next challenge life serves up. Thank you to everyone for the support! https://t.co/FDtDlb2Tcc — Jordy Culotta (@JordyCulotta) January 14, 2021

Many colleagues paid tribute to Culotta’s work at 104.5, including Hebert:

I dk what things will look like from here but again I’m just thankful for everything @JordyCulotta has done for me The outpouring of support is a testament to the man he is and how beloved he is in this town — T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) January 14, 2021

Here are some reactions from other colleagues, other members of the media, and fans:

Jordy is one of the best to do this job. I’m honored to have gotten to learn from and work with him. I wouldn’t have woken up at 4 am for many others. I mean, has anyone ever made Dicky V so mad, so regularly? This is sad but I know that no matter what’s next, Jordy will kill it. https://t.co/7iCWB4SUi7 — Rivers Hughey (@RivsHughey) January 14, 2021

Jordy has been a mentor and friend to me since my senior year in college. I’m fortunate to have worked alongside him for close to 3 years. His next chapter will be great! https://t.co/twmJG2it9n — Matthew Musso (@MussoMatthew) January 14, 2021

Jordy is the man. I’ll forever cherish my Culotta and the Prince koozie https://t.co/AyryaYbtMH — James Moran (@SmartestMoran) January 14, 2021

I’m completely shocked that @JordyCulotta was let go by @GuarantyMedia today. Him and @TBob53 on @OTB_ESPN were the best show they had. Gonna miss waking up to those two. — Andrew Christopher Stan Account (@diabsoule) January 14, 2021

Man this @JordyCulotta news ruined my day. Mornings will not be the same without him. ??@OTB_ESPN @TBob53 — Chris Landry (@chris_m_landry) January 14, 2021

We’ll see what’s next for Culotta, and for ESPN Radio’s morning plans in Louisiana.

[Barrett Sports Media]