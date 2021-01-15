Jordy Culotta (L) and T-Bob Hebert on Off The Bench.
A recognizable voice is leaving ESPN’s Louisiana airwaves. That would be Jordy Culotta, who had been working at 104.5 ESPN in Baton Rouge since 2010. Most recently, Culotta (seen at left above) had been co-hosting morning show Off The Bench with T-Bob Hebert (seen at right above), with that show also simulcast on ESPN Radio stations in New Orleans and Alexandria. Culotta posted about his departure on Facebook and Twitter Thursday:

Many colleagues paid tribute to Culotta’s work at 104.5, including Hebert:

Here are some reactions from other colleagues, other members of the media, and fans:

We’ll see what’s next for Culotta, and for ESPN Radio’s morning plans in Louisiana.

