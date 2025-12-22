Screen grab: Stugotz

Jon “Stugotz” Weiner is getting a national radio show and a podcast network.

iHeartMedia announced Monday that Stugotz signed a multiplatform deal that includes launching a weekday afternoon program on Fox Sports Radio starting in January. The show will air Monday through Friday from 3-5 p.m. ET from iHeartMedia’s South Florida studios and broadcast on more than 270 stations nationwide.

WOW! What a great opportunity for my good friend @stugotz790. (Hopefully he broke his own news already) pic.twitter.com/jiwYTcqxJr — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) December 22, 2025

Stugotz is taking over the slot Doug Gottlieb occupied until last week, when Gottlieb stepped away from his radio show to focus full-time on coaching at Wisconsin-Green Bay. Gottlieb spent the last year attempting to juggle both roles before finally admitting the toll was catching up to him and his family.

Stugotz will bring his regular crew from Stugotz and Company to the radio show, which follows Dan Patrick and Colin Cowherd in Fox Sports Radio’s afternoon lineup. The show will air on iHeartRadio and FoxSportsRadio.com and serve as a live radio extension of his existing podcast.

The deal also includes launching the Stugotz Podcast Network on iHeartPodcasts, featuring Stugotz and Company and God Bless Football. Both podcasts will be available on the iHeartRadio app and Stugotz’s YouTube channel.

“There was a ton of interest and a lot of great conversations, but it became obvious to me rather quickly that iHeart and FOX Sports Radio were going to be the landing spot,” Stugotz said in the release. “I miss doing live radio, and I was looking for a partner to grow my two existing podcasts and help us build out a network. To be able to partner with the biggest and best digital company on the planet — and host a daily, two-hour live radio show with two Hall of Famers, Dan Patrick and Colin Cowherd, as lead-ins — is a place, quite frankly, I never imagined arriving at, and an opportunity I wasn’t going to pass up.”

The move comes as Stugotz’s relationship with Dan Le Batard and The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz remains unclear. Stugotz hasn’t appeared on the Meadowlark Media flagship show since July despite promising in October he’d return within 30 to 45 days. When asked about the situation on Stugotz and Company earlier this month, Stugotz refused to explain what’s going on, saying only that he’d “share that when I feel like sharing it.”

Stugotz launched Stugotz and Company as a daily show in August, with a FanDuel sponsorship, after his God Bless Football podcast was excluded from Meadowlark’s DraftKings renewal. He publicly blamed David Samson for that decision and has taken multiple shots at Le Batard in recent months, including saying he’ll “show up whenever the f*ck I feel like” to the show that still bears his name.