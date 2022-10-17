The national U.S. radio feed of the World Series is set to get only its fifth voice since 1979 next season. That will be Jon “Boog” Sciambi. Those broadcasts initially used local radio figures until 1979, then went back and forth between Vin Scully (1979-82, 1990-97) and Jack Buck (1983-89), then went to Jon Miller (1998-2010) and then Dan Shulman (2011-22). As Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported Monday, though, Jon “Boog” Sciambi is set to take over from Shulman next year:

NEWSLETTER+: Jon Sciambi to join legendary list and call World Series on radio beginning next year, succeeding Dan Shulman, The Post has learned.https://t.co/pZrM3VYZet — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) October 17, 2022

As Marchand notes in that piece, both broadcasters seem fine with this. Shulman is also the TV voice of the Toronto Blue Jays on national network Sportsnet in Canada, and Sportsnet’s national MLB rights mean that Shulman would have the opportunity to call the Jays there if they went to the World Series. And Marchand notes that Shulman has signed a new contract with ESPN for college basketball only, reportedly by his choice.

Meanwhile, this is a nice opportunity for Sciambi (who also recently got a new contract, and who also is the Chicago Cubs’ primary local TV announcer) to add to the ESPN Radio MLB work he does throughout the season. Sciambi (seen above at the MLB Winter Meetings in 2019) has been calling the ESPN Radio feed of Sunday Night Baseball each week. Now, he’ll get to take that into the postseason as well.

