Jon Marks on his new YouTube show claims termination over Audacy bankruptcy comments

Jon Marks is coming back to 97.5 The Fanatic.

Beasley Media Group announced Wednesday that Marks will host Middays with Marks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Monday, Sept. 30. The veteran Philadelphia sports radio host returns to the station where he began his career nearly two decades ago.

Marks fills the midday slot that Mike Missanelli occupied until his dismissal in August. Missanelli had returned to The Fanatic just a year earlier, after being let go in 2022, but was released again as part of what has been described as cost-cutting measures by Beasley.

“I’m beyond excited for this opportunity,” Marks said in the announcement. “Philadelphia is the best sports city in the country, and the fans here are as passionate as they come.”

Middays with Marks debuts on Monday at 10am! It was surreal being back at the station today & I can’t wait to get started. @RayDunne975 will be my trusted producer & we will rotate co-hosts for now. Expect to see some of my former Fanatic colleagues on the show https://t.co/foR2FaR6Ff — Jon Marks (@JonMarksMedia) September 26, 2025

Marks takes over after Ray Dunne filled in for nearly two months following Missanelli’s exit. Dunne returns to producing, and the show will feature rotating co-hosts for the time being.

Marks has a deep history with The Fanatic, starting as a producer in 2006 before working his way up to co-hosting duties with various partners, including Tony Bruno, Brian Baldinger, and Mike Missanelli himself. He left for 94 WIP in 2016, where he co-hosted afternoon drive with Ike Reese and Jack Fritz until departing in late 2023.

Since leaving WIP, Marks had been working part-time, including weekend shifts on CBS Sports Radio, until that arrangement ended earlier this year. Marks claimed he was terminated from CBS Sports Radio after making public comments about Audacy’s financial troubles, including predicting the company would file for bankruptcy. Audacy, which owns WIP and manages CBS Sports Radio, did file for bankruptcy protection in January.

“Jon Marks is a proven leader and a trusted voice in Philadelphia sports,” said Paul Blake, Beasley’s vice president and market manager for Philadelphia. “His credibility, passion, and connection with our audience will be instrumental in driving The Fanatic’s continued growth and success.”

The move gives The Fanatic an experienced local voice during Eagles season, traditionally the most important time for Philadelphia sports radio ratings. Marks will compete directly against his former WIP colleagues, who now host afternoons with Spike Eskin after Eskin returned from a brief stint as WFAN’s program director.

The new show debuts Monday morning on 97.5 FM and will be available to stream on the station’s app and YouTube channel.