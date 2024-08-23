Former Yankees announcer John Sterling. Photo Credit: Bob Karp/Staff Photographer/USA TODAY NETWORK

One of legendary New York Yankees announcer John Sterling’s many colorful catchphrases is, “You can’t predict baseball.”

That’s an apt expression for Thursday’s The Athletic report that Sterling may return to the WFAN radio booth to call Yankees postseason games.

Sterling, 86, retired in mid-April after 36 seasons with the Yankees, telling fans “My tank is empty” during a special ceremony April 20 at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees, the MLB world and fellow broadcasters all paid tribute to him.

Yet Sterling may still have a little left in the tank. According to The Athletic’s report, Sterling is expected to discuss a possible return with Audacy New York president Chris Oliviero, who oversees WFAN. Oliviero has not officially extended the postseason invitation to Sterling.

“The ball is in their court,” Sterling said (per Andrew Marchand, The Athletic). “They would have to ask. I would feel bad for the guys who have done the games all year.”

The report also notes Sterling would have to commit to doing both road and home postseason games. One of the factors he cited for his sudden retirement was the travel schedule.

No word on where this would leave the announcers, Rickie Ricardo, Justin Shackil and Emmanuel Berbari, who have been the main replacements for Sterling this season. The team is still searching for a full-time replacement. According to the report, if Sterling does come back for the postseason, he would return to retirement after the season.

Sterling returned for a special guest appearance Aug. 20, appearing for a half inning on the YES Network broadcast, and working two innings on WFAN.

