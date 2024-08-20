Yankees’ legendary broadcaster John Sterling. Syndication Northjersey

Since John Sterling’s retirement earlier this season, there have been many different voices to serve in his place as the New York Yankees’ organization figures out who will replace him as the radio play-by-play voice of the team on a long-term basis. But for one day only, Yankees fans will get a taste of Sterling in their lives once again.

On Monday, Yankees’ radio rightsholder WFAN reported that Sterling will be back in the booth for a guest appearance during Tuesday’s matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. This is due to Tuesday’s game being John and Suzyn T-shirt night at Yankee Stadium, in celebration of Sterling and his longtime partner Suzyn Waldman.

Tuesday night is John and Suzyn T-shirt night at Yankee Stadium, and John Sterling will be back in the booth for a guest appearance during the game! Be sure to tune in on WFAN and the Audacy app to hear John and Suzyn together again! pic.twitter.com/OP5RR4Fqg2 — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) August 19, 2024

Yankees’ MLB.com reporter Bryan Hoch took to social media to provide even further information about Tuesday’s game, sharing that Sterling told him during a dinner together on Monday that he would be on the call during the fourth and fifth innings of the game.

A fine dinner with John Sterling in NYC tonight! Tune in to the Yankees radio broadcast tomorrow as John plans to call the 4th & 5th innings! pic.twitter.com/fCA720rOew — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) August 20, 2024

This guest appearance from Sterling shouldn’t give Yankees fans any ideas about Sterling coming back on anything longer than a one-off basis. Sterling has remained adamant in recent months that he is “happy and healthy” in retirement and that he “knew in his heart” that his decision to retire came at the right time.

Regardless, it will be great to hear a true icon of broadcasting in John Sterling returning to do what he does best, even if it is for a brief period on Tuesday night.

[WFAN Sports Radio on X, Bryan Hoch on X]