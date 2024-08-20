John Sterling Yankees’ legendary broadcaster John Sterling. Syndication Northjersey
Since John Sterling’s retirement earlier this season, there have been many different voices to serve in his place as the New York Yankees’ organization figures out who will replace him as the radio play-by-play voice of the team on a long-term basis. But for one day only, Yankees fans will get a taste of Sterling in their lives once again.

On Monday, Yankees’ radio rightsholder WFAN reported that Sterling will be back in the booth for a guest appearance during Tuesday’s matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. This is due to Tuesday’s game being John and Suzyn T-shirt night at Yankee Stadium, in celebration of Sterling and his longtime partner Suzyn Waldman.

Yankees’ MLB.com reporter Bryan Hoch took to social media to provide even further information about Tuesday’s game, sharing that Sterling told him during a dinner together on Monday that he would be on the call during the fourth and fifth innings of the game.

This guest appearance from Sterling shouldn’t give Yankees fans any ideas about Sterling coming back on anything longer than a one-off basis. Sterling has remained adamant in recent months that he is “happy and healthy” in retirement and that he “knew in his heart” that his decision to retire came at the right time.

Regardless, it will be great to hear a true icon of broadcasting in John Sterling returning to do what he does best, even if it is for a brief period on Tuesday night.

[WFAN Sports Radio on X, Bryan Hoch on X]

Reice Shipley is a staff writer for Comeback Media that graduated from Ithaca College with a degree in Sports Media. He previously worked at Barrett Sports Media and is a fan of all things Syracuse sports.

