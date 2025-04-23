John Sterling

After retiring as the radio voice of the New York Yankees, it was largely assumed that John Sterling would be riding off into the sunset and leaving a 64-year broadcasting career behind him. However, it turns out that Sterling isn’t done with broadcasting just yet.

Yankees fans originally said goodbye to Sterling in April 2024, which was expected to be his final game calling the play-by-play. And while there was a ceremony for him later that month, it felt far too abrupt of a sendoff for Sterling for most Yankees fans.

Fortunately, Sterling would be granted the opportunity to return to the broadcast booth and call the Yankees’ postseason run last season. And while Sterling didn’t get the fairytale sendoff of seeing his Yankees win the World Series, Sterling at least got to remind Yankees fans throughout the postseason why he is so beloved.

Most assumed this would be the last time that Sterling would be involved in anything in the sports media landscape on a full-time basis. However, it turns out that Sterling just can’t stay away from talking sports.

According to Andrew Marchand, Sterling will be hosting a sports talk show on Saturday for 770 WABC in New York.

NEWS: John Sterling will host a sports talk show from 4-5 p.m. on Saturday on 770-WABC-AM, he just told me. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) April 22, 2025

Dom Amore of the Hartford Courant confirmed Marchand’s report in a social media post, adding that this will be a weekly radio spot for Sterling, not just a one-off show.

My friend John Sterling called today to say he’s going to be doing a talk show every Saturday from 4-5 pm on WABC AM 770 in New York. So do listen in. And now that he owes me a favor, I do have a book coming soon, so maybe I’ll be talking about it there soon. … the two one … — Dom Amore (@AmoreCourant) April 23, 2025

Sterling admitted after his initial retirement from play-by-play duties with the Yankees that he still tunes into every Yankee game. So perhaps it’s not all that surprising to see Sterling jump at this opportunity to discuss Yankees baseball, considering his love for sports remains strong.

Still, it is impressive to see that at 86 years of age, Sterling is still making his presence known.