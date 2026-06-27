Credit: 97.5 The Fanatic

John Kincade is heading back to where his career really took root.

Kincade announced on Friday that he will return to 680 The Fan in Atlanta this fall, saying he is “honored” to be coming back to the station.

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The move closes the loop on a Philadelphia chapter that began in January 2021, when Kincade joined 97.5 The Fanatic to host morning drive after spending more than 20 years at 680 The Fan. He announced earlier this month that he would be leaving The Fanatic on July 31, citing health concerns, specifically, that his doctors had raised concerns about the long-term toll of a 4 a.m. wake-up schedule.

Kincade is a three-time cancer survivor, having beaten non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in the ’90s, testicular cancer shortly after, and then stepping away from the show in May 2023 after being diagnosed with stage three colon cancer. He returned following surgery and marked six months cancer-free in May 2024.

“I’m totally healthy, and I’m totally fine, which actually leads to this being better,” he said when announcing the departure. “But after talking with my doctors and hearing about that, one of the things that was brought up to me was that 4 a.m. is not the best for me.”

Kincade didn’t wait out his contract, which ran through the end of the year. He said he made the call early, specifically to avoid leaving co-host Andrew Salciunas and their producer in a difficult spot mid-Eagles season.

Before coming to Philadelphia, Kincade spent more than two decades at 680 The Fan, building a long-running partnership with former Georgia quarterback Buck Belue that became a staple of Atlanta sports radio. He also worked nationally for ESPN Radio and CBS Sports Radio during that time and co-hosted The Big Podcast alongside Shaquille O’Neal.

He hasn’t specified what his role at 680 The Fan will be this fall.