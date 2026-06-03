Screengrab: 6abc Philadelphia

John Kincade is leaving 97.5 The Fanatic at the end of July.

The morning drive host announced on Wednesday’s show that his last day on Kincade and Salciunas will be July 31, citing health reasons for the decision. Kincade said he’s in good health, but that his doctors raised concerns about the long-term sustainability of a 4 a.m. wake-up call, and after thinking it through, he agreed with them.

“I’m totally healthy, and I’m totally fine, which actually leads to this being better,” Kincade said. “But after talking with my doctors and hearing about that, one of the things that was brought up to me was that 4 a.m. is not the best for me. And at this time in my life, do you want to do 4 a.m.? Do I want to get up every day at 4 o’clock? Is it best for my health? Is it best for my future health?”

Our Man @JohnKincade Announces He Will Be Departing From @975TheFanatic On 7/31/26 pic.twitter.com/DmVI9NopfA — 97.5 The Fanatic (@975TheFanatic) June 3, 2026

Kincade said he approached Beasley Media about the situation rather than waiting out his contract, specifically because he didn’t want to leave his co-host and producer in a difficult spot mid-Eagles season.

“I’m supposed to work through the end of the year,” he said. “I can’t do that to them, though, and leave in the middle of an Eagles [season]. So, I am going to depart Kincade and Salciunas on Friday, July 31st.”

Kincade is a three-time cancer survivor, having beaten non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in the ’90s, then was diagnosed with testicular cancer less than two years later, and then stepped away from the show in May 2023 after discovering he had stage three colon cancer following a stretch of internal bleeding. He came back after surgery and marked six months cancer-free in May 2024.

Kincade joined The Fanatic in January 2021 after spending more than 20 years at 680 The Fan in Atlanta. Before Atlanta, he got his start in Philadelphia alongside Angelo Cataldi at WIP in the early ’90s, which makes his five-plus years at The Fanatic something of a homecoming. He’s also worked nationally for ESPN Radio and CBS Sports Radio and co-hosted The Big Podcast with Shaquille O’Neal. His morning show at The Fanatic went through several lineup changes before settling into its current pairing with Andrew Salciunas.