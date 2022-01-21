On Thursday, Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey caused a stir by calling out a Twitter account named “Ballsack Sports” over a “report” on a potential Ben Simmons trade with the Golden State Warriors.

Report: 76ers have offered Warriors blockbuster trade for Ben Simmons that would send 2 all stars, 2 young stars, and 2 future first round picks to the Sixers for the 25 year old phenom. Morey’s asking price remains high. pic.twitter.com/4gjKx6yyyt — Ballsack Sports ®  (@BallsackSports) January 19, 2022

Morey was on 97.5 The Fanatic’s Mike Missanelli Show and, while discussing the Simmons situation, said he was jokingly “imploring people not to get too attached to Ballsack Sports tweets and treat them seriously.”

Daryl Morey, speaking about the latest trade rumors, reveals that he monitors some interesting Twitter accounts. pic.twitter.com/jdMZx3OAlp — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 20, 2022

While Morey’s intent was to discredit the Twitter account as an unreliable source of news and rumors, he also gave it a bunch of publicity by acknowledging its existence.

The “Ballsack Sports” saga took another turn when John Kincade of The John Kincade Show revealed that he bought the “ballsacksports.com” domain name. This sounds like a complete joke but Kincade tweeted that they will be “looking for content contributors.”

The acquisition of https://t.co/cug5w8Wr7V by the @975JKShow has been completed and we will look for content contributors. Even with @dmorey warning you off of the Twitter account ?

Get those resumes ready — John Kincade (@JohnKincade) January 21, 2022

First off, ballsacksports.com might be the only porn-sounding name of a site that isn’t actually a porn site. That being said, as of Friday afternoon, if you actually go to the site it says that the domain name is available. So who knows if Kincade is actually telling the truth or he’s just having a laugh at the absurdity of it all. Honestly, either scenario is believable.

Update: Kincade has indeed bought Ballsacksports.com

Dear @awfulannouncing

I know that I’m “telling the truth”

You could have to with a little actual “reporting” not just “recopying” another’s work. https://t.co/YIzIBD5PyB pic.twitter.com/OHXKuA5HoZ — John Kincade (@JohnKincade) January 21, 2022

