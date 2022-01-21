NBARadioBy Phillip Bupp on

On Thursday, Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey caused a stir by calling out a Twitter account named “Ballsack Sports” over a “report” on a potential Ben Simmons trade with the Golden State Warriors.

Morey was on 97.5 The Fanatic’s Mike Missanelli Show and, while discussing the Simmons situation, said he was jokingly “imploring people not to get too attached to Ballsack Sports tweets and treat them seriously.”

While Morey’s intent was to discredit the Twitter account as an unreliable source of news and rumors, he also gave it a bunch of publicity by acknowledging its existence.

The “Ballsack Sports” saga took another turn when John Kincade of The John Kincade Show revealed that he bought the “ballsacksports.com” domain name. This sounds like a complete joke but Kincade tweeted that they will be “looking for content contributors.”

First off, ballsacksports.com might be the only porn-sounding name of a site that isn’t actually a porn site. That being said, as of Friday afternoon, if you actually go to the site it says that the domain name is available. So who knows if Kincade is actually telling the truth or he’s just having a laugh at the absurdity of it all. Honestly, either scenario is believable.

Update: Kincade has indeed bought Ballsacksports.com

[Barrett Sports Media]

