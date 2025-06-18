Mar 19, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; FOX and NBC Sports reporter and co-host of The Field of 68 podcast John Fanta broadcasts from the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

John Fanta is best known for his expertise on the hardwood, calling college basketball games across numerous networks. But on Tuesday, Fanta’s inner sports fan came out in defense of his hometown baseball team, the Cleveland Guardians.

The Cleveland Guardians have been middling at best to start the season, sitting at 35-35 on the year. And due to the great start to the season the Detroit Tigers have had, the Guardians already sit 9.5 games out of the AL Central lead.

This has caused some Guardians fans to already proclaim that the season is lost. But not John Fanta, who passionately defended the organization during a call into the Afternoon Drive show on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland hosted by Jonathan Peterlin and Nick Wilson on Tuesday.

“For people to be saying the season is over… Look, there is two ways this goes,” said Fanta. “You find a way out of this hole, and a lot of people look dumb because they end up being okay. Or two, look, it does end up going downhill. Are they not afforded a rough year? It’s like they have no room for error in this town. Because of this stale argument that the owner… I can’t fight that. Nick and Jonathan, you can’t fight that. They are a small-market baseball team. If that is going to steer you away, then that is going to steer you away.

“But if you are going to argue that you are punting on the season, that it is same old, same old, when for the majority of the last decade this franchise, this organization, this team, has given you far more good than bad, it is wrong to just sit here and say, ‘The season is over. It’s done with. And if you are giving them the time of day, then why would you? Because they don’t spend any money.’ I’m just tired of it. I’m tired of hearing about it. I know that it’s the reality of the situation. But here is the reality. They win a lot more than they lose.

“I believe that Chris Antonetti and Mike Chernoff have done things mostly the right way. And to sit here and say, ‘The season is over and I’m punting.’ When I know damn well that some of you have been downtown for a 3-8 football team to go and watch them on a Sunday. It is unfair and it is wrong to say about this baseball team. They have given you a lot more. We have to be a touch more positive at times than the doom and gloom negativity, because at the end of the day, the three teams in this town, I still believe two of them are in a good enough place. The baseball team has struggled. But to say the season is done or to quit on them, they have shown you far many more times that it is an unfair thing to say on June 17.”

Fanta’s argument certainly has validity. In six of the last ten seasons, the Guardians have reached the postseason, a stretch of years that includes a trip to the World Series in 2016. There is clearly far more to complain about in regards to Cleveland sports than a Guardians organization that has a track record of positive results.

Fanta, of all people, could very well be the voice of reason for angry Guardians fans.

But on his own accord, Fanta has said to have drawn inspiration in his own broadcasting career from legendary Guardians radio play-by-play voice Tom Hamilton over the course of his 35 years on the call of Guardians baseball games, in addition to being a frequent guest on 92.3 The Fan. So maybe Fanta’s voice will hold some weight with Cleveland sports fans.