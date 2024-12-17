Matt Spiegel has great hair. Matt Spiegel reads radio ads for a company that will make you think you can have great hair too.

The problem, however, is Spiegel’s hair has not been helped along by the hair company he’s promoting, or any hair company for that matter. And Monday afternoon, Spiegel was outed by his radio partner Laurence Holmes, who asked the more follicly-challenged Joe Buck how he feels about someone doing ads for a hair treatment they don’t need or use.

“Greed. I don’t feel good about it. Clearly greed has taken over,” Buck jokingly ranted. “How does anybody take you seriously when you’re talking about it? Send it my way. I’m on record, I’ve written a book that talks about hair transplant surgeries. I’ve had 10. I’ve got a big head, I’ve got thin hair. It’s a bad combination. You’ve got, I would assume, a normal-sized head with nice thick and coarse hair that covers it all. The idea of you doing any sort of hair restoration thing makes me gag.”

It’s kind of like Tom Brady doing commercials for Subway even though he doesn’t eat bread or fatty deli meats. Brady doesn’t even it tomatoes. But at least Brady kind of pokes fun at himself during those commercials. Once admitting, “Your boy isn’t the biggest bread guy” during a Subway commercial.

Credit Holmes for asking the right question to the right person. Buck has been very open about his hair procedures for nearly a decade now. But it still takes the right sense of humor to be willing to have this conversation during a live radio hit. It’s hard to imagine Brady talking about his bread aversion on a radio show the way Buck just talked about his hair issues.

“Good for you,” Buck later said of Spiegel doing ad reads for a company and service he doesn’t need or use. “It’s all in the name of commerce and I tip my cap that’s hiding my thin hair.”

