It’s been quite the year for former WFAN mornings co-host Craig Carton, who was released early from prison in June (he served just over a year of the three and a half years he was initially sentenced to in April 2019 for his role in misappropriating $5.6 million in funds from a ticket-resale Ponzi scheme), was discussed as potentially coming back to WFAN at that time, saw a HBO documentary on his rise and fall air earlier this month, was reported as “expected to sign a contract” with WFAN last week, and now has seen the drive-time slot cleared for him. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post broke the news Wednesday morning that 67-year-old current drive-time co-host Joe Benigno would announce his retirement from that role on Wednesday’s show, paving the way for Carton, and Benigno (seen above) did just that. Here’s more from the Joe and Evan show’s posting on Entercom’s Radio.com about this move:

Joe Benigno announced Wednesday afternoon that he is retiring full-time from WFAN. His final show with Evan Roberts from the Town Fair Tire studio will be next Friday, Nov. 6, from 2-6 p.m., ending a 13-year partnership that began as “Benigno & Roberts in the Midday” on Jan. 2, 2007.

“It’s time,” Joe said at the show open. “It’s been a great run, a stellar 25 years here, almost 14 for us. We’ve had a stellar ride, all the things we’ve done, we’ve had a lot of fun and some memorable moments, but it’s time for me to go.”

Benigno, who last month both turned 67 years old and celebrated his 25th anniversary as a full-time WFAN employee, will continue in a part-time role on WFAN into 2021, with scheduling to be determined.

“We’ll see what happens,” Benigno said.