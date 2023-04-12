We’ve heard his voice on the airwaves for decades. Jim Rome’s journey to radio fame had him as one of the more recognizable names in sports broadcasting.

However, he personality traded in his microphone for a seat in the bleachers to take in his son’s baseball game. His son, Logan, just happens to be a studly pitcher as a senior at University High School in Irvine, CA.

Logan, who currently is 2-0 with 14 strikeouts in 21 innings, is a sidearm right-handed reliever. According to MaxPreps, Logan has been a mainstay in some of the team’s bigger moments, including a relief appearance where he didn’t allow a hit or run — striking out three in the process of the 2-1, 10th-inning win over Laguna Hills.

The CBS Sports radio personality posted on Instagram recently detailing how impressed, and proud he is, of his son during a no-hit four-inning outing.

“Logan Rome!! Let’s gooooo! Logan pitched four NO-HIT innings out of the bullie to shut the door on Laguna Hills and help [University Trojans Baseball] to a huge come-from-behind win in 10 innings on the road. Great day to be a Trojan! Couldn’t be more proud of the dudes for grinding this one out! And of my dude ROGAN LOME for digging deep and finding more. Atta kid! Love you. #Proudpop”

A post shared by jimrome (@jimrome)

Logan and his older brother, Jake, recently battled it out in an alumni game at the school. Jake went 2-for-3 in the battle, but had an out against his little bro in the form of a ground out.

Jim posted on Instagram that Jake currently is finishing up his senior year at the University of Wisconsin.

Rogan Lome, as Jim refers to him as, threw at the UC Santa Barbara Prospect Camp before the season which is led by two-time Big West Championship coach Andrew Checketts

