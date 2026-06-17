Credit: The Jim Rome Show

There is no shortage of ways to consume The Jim Rome Show, and now the legendary radio host is offering one more in YouTube.

Beginning next Monday, June 22, Rome will air his show live on YouTube, in addition to all of the other platforms it’s currently available on. The YouTube addition continues the trend in how Rome’s show has been distributed in recent years. Rome announced the news Tuesday.

MASSIVE JUNGLE NEWS: Starting Monday (6/22) the show will be streaming LIVE on @YouTube! Every day! The newest and easiest way to stream and interact with the show… pic.twitter.com/2gPYoLkON3 — Jim Rome (@jimrome) June 16, 2026

“The only constant for us the last few years has been change,” Rome admitted during the announcement. “There has been so much change, when for so many years there was very little change, but the last few years, there has been nothing but change for our show and our brand as we continued to evolve. And the goal has always been, since this change started, to put the show in as many places as possible.”

Consumers will still be able to listen to the show on terrestrial radio and SiriusXM, and they’ll still be able to watch it on X, and The Rome Channel, which is available on several streaming platforms.

“This is all good. This is all ubiquitous,” Rome continued. “We’re heard and seen in all of these places, all of these platforms. Come Monday, we’re going to add another one…the show will air live on YouTube.”

Rome has expanded his platform in recent years, but he’s altered the way his audience was used to consuming the show, leaving CBS Sports Network for X, and parting ways with Infinity Sports Network for a distribution deal with Westwood One. More recently, Rome has been putting more clips and content on YouTube. And after being satisfied with the numbers, they decided to put the full show there.

Rome touted the addition of YouTube as being the “best and easiest way to watch the show on the internet,” which may not make Elon Musk happy considering his deal with X. But Rome is right, if you’re going to put sports video content online, YouTube should be a priority.