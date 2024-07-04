Puck Sports podcast Credit: Puck Sports, Jim Moore via X Jim Moore has joined his former KJR radio partner Jason Puckett on a new podcast.
Jim Moore and Jason Puckett spent several years together co-hosting the midday show on Seattle’s KJR radio, so when Moore fell victim to a round of iHeartMedia layoffs in March, Puckett opted to leave the station in a show of support.

Puckett went on to found the site PuckSports.com, which features the Daily Puck Drop podcast.

Now, Moore has reunited with his former co-host on that podcast. The radio veteran announced the news via X on Wednesday.

“So the big news, semi-big news, medium news, small news, maybe miniscule news … I’m coming back to PuckSports.com joining Jason Puckett on his podcast Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” Moore said in a video.

“His idea to have me work three days a week. He probably figured I was so burnt out that’s all I could handle anymore, or he was sick of working with me for five days a week, so he wanted to take me in a small dose.”

Moore explained he’d had a non-compete clause that ended June 30.

It’s a feel-good story to see the pair reunited, given Puckett’s decision to walk away from KJR after Moore’s layoff. At the time, Puckett noted, “I’m a firm believer in loyalty and the treatment of others. From my perspective I couldn’t in good conscience continue to do the show despite my love to do so.”

