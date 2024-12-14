Credit: The Michael Kay Show

Friday was the final episode of The Michael Kay Show and the ESPN New York mainstay went out with a bang.

Or perhaps we should say with a Body.

Former professional wrestler and Minnesota governor Jesse “The Body” Ventura stopped by to wish Michael Kay, Don La Greca, and Peter Rosenberg the best in their future endeavors (which will resemble their old endeavors very closely).

At one point during his appearance, Rosenberg said that he heard the former pro wrestler had “some strong feelings on our colleagues Stephen A. Smith and Christopher ‘Mad Dog’ Russo.” With that prompt, Ventura cut a classic promo on the two First Take stars and Ric Flair.

Jesse Ventura has some issues with Stephen A. Smith and Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo… pic.twitter.com/CnuBVXNFeR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 13, 2024

“First of all, Stephen A… you better learn that the voice of pro wrestling is Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura, not, let me repeat, NOT ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair,” he said. “Ric Flair wouldn’t even come to the WWE until they kicked me out. He never arrived until after I was gone.”

Smith and Flair have done several segments together on First Take and otherwise, presumably prompting this comeback. Ventura then turned his attention to Russo, who appeared to be the real focus of his ire.

“He’s damn lucky the real Mad Dog’s dead,” said Ventura, referencing Canadian pro wrestling legend Maurice ‘Mad Dog’ Vachon. “That’s Mad Dog. And if Mad Dog were alive today, he’d come right out here, take that little wimp, and stuff him right in the garbage can.”

“What did Chris do?” asked a confused La Greca.

What did any of this have to do with saying goodbye to The Michael Kay Show after 22 years? Nothing. Not to mention, Kay and La Greca clearly were out of their element with all this pro wrestling banter. But anytime you can bring Jesse Ventura on your show and let him run wild with a promo on your industry colleagues, you’ve gotta do it.

[TMKS]