Jul 26, 2025; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks at training camp opening ceremonies at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was interviewed by Gary Myers of ESPN New York. During that interview, Jones shared details of a conversation he had with the New York Jets about a possible Micah Parsons trade.

Myers noted that he’d heard that the Philadelphia Eagles had inquired about Parsons before saying, “I would imagine that just made you laugh a little bit that you would trade him within the division.” He then asked Jones if he had talked with either New York team about acquiring Parsons before he was traded to the Green Bay Packers.

“Well, there was a communication,” Jones confirmed. “I’m not going to go in deep enough with one of those teams and as it would turn out, I initiated that with one of the teams and you can guess that it was not with the Giants. You can imagine.”

After Myers asked how the conversation went with the Jets, Jones replied that the negotiation was “just one that was just frankly didn’t have the resources to entertain conversation” before adding that “It was a very good brief visit.”

To get Parsons, the Packers gave the Cowboys first-round picks in 2026 and 2027 along with three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, Kenny Clark.

Remembering that, Myers guessed at what Jones was looking for from the Jets.

“OK, so I would imagine that somewhere in that conversation, you might have asked for Quinnen Williams since you were really looking to help you run defense and maybe a one, maybe two ones and Quinnen Williams,” Myers said. “Quinnen Williams is a better player, in my opinion, than Kenny Clark. But am I going down the right path there?”

Jones confirmed Myers’ guess, while stressing the desire to bolster the Cowboys’ run defense.

“Yes, you are a prerequisite to the entire trade was that we had to have right now, a really, frankly, significant dominant inside defensive player, which is, was our goal to address the run more than we’ve been addressing it the previous four years,” Jones said. “And we at that time had Micah. But we wanted to, really bolster up there. We had tried to do it with Micah and Mazi Smith, when we drafted him two years earlier, but that was a prerequisite and you didn’t get in the mentality of my trading if you didn’t have that coming through the door.”

“So it was just the one conversation with the Jets and they weren’t willing to meet your price and that was the end of it?” Myers inquired.

“Correct,” Jones confirmed.

Given Parsons’ star power and how well he’s played in his first two games with the Packers, we’re guessing that Jones will be asked similar questions in every NFL market he does interviews in for a while.