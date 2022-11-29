The cough button can be a radio host’s best friend, but it doesn’t offer guests on the phone the same safety net, as proved by Jerry Jones Tuesday morning.

Jones called into his weekly radio spot on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas with hosts Shan Shariff and Bobby Belt, who was filling in for RJ Choppy. About eight minutes into the Tuesday morning interview, the 80-year-old Dallas Cowboys owner (seen above ahead of their Nov. 20 game against the Minnesota Vikings) experienced a violent coughing fit that surely caused some listeners to take concern. For nearly 30 seconds, Jones sounded as if he was coughing up a lung live on-air.

With no cough button to lean on, can someone at least get the man some water? Nope, get the 80-year-old a shot of Jack Daniel’s at 7am on a Tuesday.

“You alright?” Shariff asked about 10-seconds into Jones’s coughing fit.

Jones struggled to force out a “yep” in response to Shariff’s concern while still hacking on-air. “Get me some oxygen,” Jones continued. “Better still, how ‘bout a big shot of Jack?”

Jones’ request for oxygen garnered a big laugh because the Cowboys owner appeared to be joking. The call for a shot of Jack was funny, but I’m not sure if it was as much of a joke. Would anyone be stunned if Jones relied on whiskey for his cough? Jones managed to finish the interview, although we’re not sure if it was whiskey that ultimately helped him through.

[105.3 The Fan; photo from Brace Hemmelgarn/USA Today Sports]