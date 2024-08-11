Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Craig Carton is amid his mini-audition to replace John Sterling as the radio voice of the New York Yankees on WFAN this weekend.

The host of FS1’s The Craig Carton Show and former WFAN radio host is paired with Suzyn Waldman for the Yankees’ series against the Texas Rangers this weekend. While Carton’s presence in the mix to find Sterling’s replacement raised a lot of eyebrows, he’s keeping the door open for that possibility depending on how it goes.

So far, the results have been…interesting.

A “Carton Cam” as Craig Carton calls the Yankees’ game. ⚾️🎙️📻 (via @WFAN660) pic.twitter.com/fPI8h6ZQQI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 10, 2024

During Saturday’s game, the lack of chemistry at times between Carton and Waldman was hard to ignore. When she asked “Are you ready for this?” to start the broadcast, one was left to wonder if she was talking to Carton or the audience.

Craig Carton’s first call in the WFAN booth today pic.twitter.com/Y1FpUGTNbv — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 10, 2024

The awkwardness was perhaps never more clear than when Carton’s sports talk radio vibes ran up against Waldman’s more traditional sensibilities. Take, for instance, his story about Jeff Francoeur getting his body shaved with a lady’s razor.

AUDIO: Suzyn is uncomfortable as Craig Carton tells a story about Jeff Francoeur getting his body shaved with a LadyPik. Courtesy of the unofficial John Sterling & Suzyn Waldman Facebook group: https://t.co/U2VJAftg3b#WFAN #Yankees #radio #baseball #RepBX #awkward pic.twitter.com/OMNaykDegW — Diamond Joe (@ItsDiamondJoe) August 10, 2024

“Is there anyone out there that needed to know this story?” asked Waldman. “Text Craig right now if you really needed to know this story.”

The awkwardness also led to a little bit of a reverse announcer jinx when Jazz Chisholm stepped to the plate in the 8th inning. Carton started to explain that he felt the recently arrived Yankee seemed “disinterested,” an assessment Waldman disagreed with.

“I thought [he] looked a little disinterested back in the 6th but Suzyn said no,” said Carton.

“No, don’t say that,” said Waldman. “Disinterested means he doesn’t care and he cares as much as anybody. Maybe even more. Not disinterested… Alright, that’s my scolding for the day.”

Waldman then leaves the booth and Chisholm immediately smacks a home run.

“He wasn’t disinterested on that one,” said Carton.

“Thank you,” added Waldman.

Carton was plagued by a few moments of scratchiness in his voice, perhaps none more than his call of the game’s ending which was best described as “weird.”

According to several listeners, the feed of the broadcast cut out abruptly, with some left to wonder what in the world had just happened.

The game ended, Craig Carton yelled in excitment, and we lost the broadcast. Almost seems like WFAN went off the air. Like he tripped over a power cord or something — Yankees.Blue (@Yankees_Blue) August 10, 2024

Listening to the #Yankees broadcast on #WFAN WITH #CraigCarton as guest announcer & there is suddenly dead air. Did Suszn just have enough & punch out Craig? — ComicSpeaker (@ComicSpeaker) August 10, 2024

To be fair, reactions were mixed on social media. Some praised Carton for injecting some fun and freshness into the radio broadcast. Others wondered how in the world the Yankees allowed this to happen. Others still just wanted to know how Suzyn was holding up.

Craig Carton is taking YEARS off of Suzyns life… It’s like a buddy cop comedy right now. — Alex Mendoza (@KillerBacon13) August 10, 2024

I will never say never to anything in the media: Craig Carton and Suzyn Waldman doing a Yankees doubleheader in the same booth on WFAN on a Saturday in August — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 10, 2024

[Diamond Joe, Talkin’ Yanks]