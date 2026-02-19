Credit: 105.7 The Fan Baltimore on YouTube

Something strange is brewing at 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore, as lightning rod NFL commentator Jason La Canfora is reportedly on the outs with the station where has worked since 2020.

According to a new report from The Baltimore Banner, La Canfora is no longer with with the station. The Banner notes that La Canfora’s name has already been removed from the podcast feeds for his evening-drive show, Inside Access.

La Canfora provided the following statement, via text message, to the Banner regarding his status at the Audacy-owned station:

“I’m definitely not on radio today!”

In a follow-up statement to Barrett Media, La Canfora said:

“There were no specifics given. My program director had just held a meeting with us on Friday to talk about being number one in all the weeklies for February. We had the the best YouTube numbers at the station. They wanted to make sure I could make events they had coming up. All the station manager would say was that they were going in a different direction.”

The station’s brand manager and Inside Access co-host Ken Weinman reportedly declined to comment to the Banner, while fellow co-host Tim Barbalace could not be reached by the Banner.

The firebrand former Washington Post, NFL Network, and CBS Sports reporter joined The Fan in 2020, often stoking controversy with strong criticisms of Baltimore’s teams. The Banner reported that La Canfora once called Orioles lead executive Mike Elias a “jack*ss” on air before later apologizing.

La Canfora also contributed to Baltimore Orioles broadcasts on MASN starting in 2023, and is a frequent guest on The Tony Kornheiser Show podcast with his former WaPo colleague.

So far, La Canfora has not addressed the situation on his public social media channels.

This story has been updated to include La Canfora’s statement to Barrett.