In addition to being the longtime radio voice of the New York Mets, Howie Rose has had a prominent role in sports radio in New York for 50 years. On Monday, that will be celebrated on WFAN.

Rose took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday to announce that he’ll be in studio for Evan & Tiki, WFAN’s afternoon drivetime show, with hosts Evan Roberts and Tiki Barber from 5-6. Later in the evening, he’ll host his own show with some guests that New York sports fans will likely recognize, as well.

“The folks at WFAN have asked me to spend some time on the air Monday to commemorate my 50 (!) years in broadcasting,” Rose shared. “I will be in studio with Evan and Tiki from 5 to 6 PM and then host solo from 6:30-8. Marv Albert and David Wright will be among my guests. Hope you can join me.”

In addition to being the voice of the Mets, Rose has also called games for both the New York Rangers and New York Islanders of the NHL. Rose’s time in hockey included his famous call of Stéphane Matteau’s series-winning goal for the Rangers against the New Jersey Devils in double-overtime of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

