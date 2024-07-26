Photo credit: WIP

Howard Eskin is expected to host his weekend show on SportsRadio 94WIP this Saturday for the first time in nearly one month.

Eskin has been off-air from his weekend show since June 29. Earlier this month, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Eskin had been accused of making an unwanted advance toward an Aramark employee at Citizens Bank Park, prompting the veteran sports media personality to get barred from the stadium for the rest of the Major League Baseball season. WIP’s parent company, Audacy, acknowledged the accusations and the course of action by Citizens Bank Park, but never formally suspended Eskin.

In the wake of the allegations, Eskin’s first absence from his WIP show was excused as preplanned vacation. His second absence was reportedly due to not wanting to interfere with the retirement of long-time WIP host Glen Macnow. Eskin’s absence continued through last weekend, but the station maintains that he has not been suspended.

Shortly after Citizens Bank Park banned Eskin from the stadium for the rest of this MLB season, the 76ers followed suit by stating they don’t intend to grant him access to the team’s training facility “until further notice.” The Sixers requested the Wells Fargo Center to do the same.

The Philadelphia Eagles, however, have not banned or suspended Eskin. This week, the long-time Philadelphia sports media personality has been at Eagles training camp after the team granted Audacy’s request for access.

Eskin has not addressed the “unwelcome kiss” allegations publicly, although his son, Spike, who co-hosts WIP’s afternoon show, was compelled to acknowledge the report earlier this month. If Howard Eskin does end up making his first appearance on WIP in nearly a month this weekend, listeners will expect him to address the allegations, as well as the actions taken by the Phillies and Sixers.

[Philly Voice]