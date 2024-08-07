Photo credit: WIP

While Howard Eskin might be persona non grata at Philadelphia Phillies and 76ers games, the sports radio legend still has a home at Lincoln Financial Field.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Eskin will remain the Eagles’ sideline reporter for 94WIP for the upcoming season, beginning with Friday’s preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

News of Eskin remaining on the Eagles’ sideline comes one week after he returned to 94WIP’s airwaves following a nearly one-month hiatus that followed accusations he made an unwanted advance toward an Aramark employee at Citizens Bank Park with an “unwelcome kiss” in May.

“I’d like to briefly address the recent reports about an incident at Citizens Bank Park,” Eskin said at the start of his show on July 27, which marked his first appearance on 94WIP since June 29. “Now, I’m not going to get into specifics other than to say that I recognize my actions have offended and upset her. I feel awful about that. I really do. I apologized to her at the time of the incident, and I apologize again now. I’m truly sorry that this did occur. I know a lot of you want me to say more about this, but I don’t intend to comment on this any further, and hopefully you understand.”

94WIP’s parent company, Audacy, barred Eskin from Citizens Bank Park for the remainder of the season, with the 76ers banning him from both the Wells Fargo Center and their training facility in New Jersey. The Eagles, meanwhile, responded to inquiries by stating that they were “monitoring” the situation before ultimately welcoming the 73-year-old back, per the Inquirer‘s report.

Even despite his decades-long presence on the team’s radio broadcasts, the Eagles’ decision to stand by Eskin is fairly surprising. While he isn’t permitted at the Phillies and 76ers’ stadiums, the Eagles have decided that they aren’t just OK with Eskin returning to their stadium but also representing the franchise as the team’s sideline reporter on its official radio broadcasts.

[Philadelphia Inquirer]