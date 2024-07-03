Apr 30, 2010; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kevin Kolb (4) shares a laugh with local sports reporter Howard Eskin at the end of morning practice during mini-camp at the Philadelphia Eagles NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Longtime Philadelphia Phillies broadcaster and WIP radio host Howard Eskin has been a staple in the Philadelphia sports scene for decades. But on Tuesday, a decision was made following an internal investigation into an alleged unwanted advance by Eskin that will bar him from attending Phillies games for the rest of the year.

According to a report from The Philadelphia Inquirer later confirmed in a brief statement from Audacy, the parent company of WIP-FM, Eskin has been accused by an Aramark employee of giving an “unwelcomed kiss”, which prompted an investigation.

The alleged incident reportedly took place before a game in the CP Rankin Club.

Aramark, the food and facility service provider for the Phillies, also confirmed in a statement that an employee “had been subjected to an unwanted advance by an Audacy employee.”

“We then worked with Audacy and the Phillies to ensure that appropriate steps were taken to protect our employee and all of the Aramark employees at Citizens Bank Park,” said an Aramark representative in a statement.

The Philadelphia Phillies also issued a statement on the matter.

“We support Audacy’s decision to suspend Howard Eskin from Citizens Bank Park,” the Phillies said in a statement.

Eskin has reduced his role at WIP since 2011 but still has a Saturday morning radio show on the station.

Despite this new controversy, his role at the station is reportedly not set to change. According to Audacy, Eskin will continue on in his role at WIP.

Eskin has been a legend within Philadelphia sports radio for decades now, but this discovery will certainly muddy his legacy. On top of his tenure at WIP which dates back to 1985, Eskin has also had multiple stints on KYW-TV, which is now CBS News Philadelphia, on top of being a sideline reporter for Philadelphia Eagles games on WIP.

