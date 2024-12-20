Photo credit: WIP

After nearly four decades with Philadelphia’s SportsRadio WIP, Howard Eskin announced he is parting ways with the station.

Eskin made the announcement Friday afternoon, where the 73-year-old sports personality made it clear his departure from WIP should not be considered a retirement.

After 38 years I am moving on from Sportsradio WIP where I launched the station's sports talk franchise in 1986. I leave the station with great affection for the listeners who have made the work I do so fulfilling during my time there. I'm looking forward to what comes next… pic.twitter.com/ZF6Wl9gO8P — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) December 20, 2024



“After 38 years I am moving on from Sportsradio WIP where I launched the station’s sports talk franchise in 1986,” Eskin wrote. “I leave the station with great affection for the listeners who have made the work I do so fulfilling during my time there. I’m looking forward to what comes next career-wise. I promise you’ll be the first to know. Thank you.”

Eskin’s departure from WIP comes months after he was banned from covering the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, where he was accused of making an unwanted advance toward an Aramark employee. The Philly sports radio mainstay apologized for the incident while on-air in July, stating, “I’m truly sorry that this did occur.” Despite being banned from covering the Phillies, Eskin has served as WIP’s sideline reporter for Eagles games this season, a role that will seemingly need to be filled by someone else come Sunday.

His son, Spike Eskin, co-hosts WIP’s afternoon show with Ike Reese, a position Howard previously held for 25 years earlier in his career. WIP is a heritage sports radio station that Howard Eskin undoubtedly helped build, but in recent years, he has assumed less of an on-air role, hosting a Saturday morning show while devoting most of his time during the week to reporting.

WIP has not yet posted about Eskin’s exit and did not answer The Philadelphia Inquirer’s request for comment. Which for an on-air talent that has meant as much to the station as Eskin has, is interesting.

Update: WIP’s parent company, Audacy, shared the following statement: “WIP and Howard Eskin have parted ways. We thank Howard for his years of contributions to WIP.”

