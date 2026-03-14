Credit: The Howard Eskin Show

Howard Eskin and Angelo Cataldi had a somewhat adversarial relationship during their time as hosts on Philadelphia’s 94 WIP.

However, the former sports radio hosts have found common ground on one issue: The radio station ain’t what it used to be.

In what’s become a common refrain in recent days from aging sports talk hosts, the two had plenty to say about how the current era of WIP is a far cry from the one they were a part of.

“I stopped listening,” Cataldi told Eskin on a recent episode of The Howard Eskin Show. “I don’t listen at all anymore. The reason is because I would hear something that I would go, well, no, that’s not the way you should do it. I did it for 33 years. I know how to do it. It got to the point where it was just so frustrating for me that I don’t listen.”

Cataldi’s big beef seems to be a shift in tone, away from the tough talk of the Philly sports radio he knew, towards a more nuanced way of discussing things.