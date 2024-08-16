Photo Credits: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Hailey Welch, left); WFAN on YouTube (Sal Licata, right).

Hawk Tuah Girl, or, as she’s officially known, Hailey Welch, continued to take advantage of her growing fame on Thursday. WFAN host Sal Licata was not happy about it.

Welch gained notoriety, and her nickname, in June for an appearance appearance on the YouTube show, Tim & Dee TV. Prior to Thursday’s game between the Oakland Athletics and New York Mets, Welch threw out the ceremonial first pitch. When compared to past ceremonial first pitches at Citi Field, Hawk Tuah Girl’s effort was not bad. It certainly did not suck.

The Hawk Tuah girl — Hailey Welch — throws out the first pitch ahead of the A’s-Mets game at Citi Field. pic.twitter.com/F7RnAeMCna — The Comeback (@thecomeback) August 15, 2024

Tim Healey, the Mets beat reporter for Newsday, said on X that he was not allowed to mention who threw out the first pitch. But Licata? He had no problem spitting his feelings out.

“The Yankees have Aaron Judge and Juan Soto breaking records,” Licata screamed, seemingly channeling his inner Mike Francesa, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo and Joe Benigno all in one. “Ruth, Mantle, Gehrig and the Mets have Grimace and now Hawk Tuah. Come on, bro, I can’t take it! I cannot take it anymore. It’s ridiculous. And then you wonder why fans get so ticked off and upset. It’s embarrassing. Is it the biggest deal in the world? No. Absolutely. Does it mean anything on the field? No. but that’s the problem. The product on the field isn’t good enough and you’re coming up with these silly gimmicks that are a laughingstock. It’s a joke. Hawk Tuah.”

The Hawk Tuah girl — Hailey Welch — throws out the first pitch ahead of the A’s-Mets game at Citi Field. pic.twitter.com/F7RnAeMCna — The Comeback (@thecomeback) August 15, 2024

His co-host, Brandon Tierney laughed and responded, “I think I just want to talk about this the rest of the show.”

Tierney might be onto something. A conversation about Hawk Tuah Girl is a lot more interesting than one regarding the slumping Mets.

[WFAN on YouTube]