Former Miami Marlins executive and current frequent guest on the Dan Le Batard Show David Samson has been in the headlines as of late following his recent comments about new New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm. And on Thursday, the cast of Boomer and Gio on WFAN shared their rather negative opinions of Samson.

To say the least, Samson has been less than impressed with Chisholm’s hot start with the Yankees, calling the former cover athlete of MLB The Show “average” and adding that he expects him to come back to reality very soon.

“He’s average, Dan,” Samson told Dan Le Batard on Wednesday’s episode of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. “I know you’re excited about him because he was on the front of the show. That was all (Derek) Jeter doing that. All the talk of Jeter, of being his idol, it was all ridiculousness. Jazz needed to be traded off this team, and the fact that he was given to the Yankees, whatever happens with the Yankees is fine. He’s not the star; he’s not the center of attention.

“He’s gotten off to a good start, and that’s going to maybe give him the false sense that he’s the center of some amount of attention. But wait ’til he goes 1-for-13 in New York. In Miami, it gets ignored with one camera. In New York, you’re on the back page of The Post. So be careful what you wish for.”

The Boomer and Gio cast addressed these comments on their show on Thursday. And Giannotti was particularly critical of the former Marlins executive.

“David Samson sounds like a really annoying defense attorney,” said Gregg Giannotti. “Shut up, you little twerp. God damn, just shut up. David Samson seems like a very intelligent guy, and he has given us news this morning. But his voice is just ugh.”

Dan Le Batard probably doesn’t have to worry about losing David Samson to WFAN pic.twitter.com/PtO03MnwY7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 1, 2024

Samson seemingly took notice of these comments, firing a shot back at Giannotti by seemingly implying that Jon ‘Stugotz’ Weiner, who recently made a push to get hired at WFAN, may take Giannotti’s job.

“Twerp? Is that the best you got @GioWFAN? Disappointing,” wrote Samson on X. “And we’ve never met. And don’t worry about me. As for Stugotz, that’s a different story. #waittosee.”

Twerp? Is that the best you got @GioWFAN? Disappointing. And we’ve never met. And don’t worry about me. As for @stugotz790 , that’s a different story. #waittosee https://t.co/G4yLbAJQ3S — David P. Samson (@DavidPSamson) August 1, 2024

Obviously, there is no love lost between Giannotti and Samson. But thus far, Samson has very clearly been wrong about the new Yankees slugger. In four games with the organization, Chisholm is currently slashing .368/.400/1.000 with four home runs and eight RBIs.

