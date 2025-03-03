Edit by Liam McGuire

Pat McAfee is a lot of things.

He’s brash, controversial and undeniably influential. From breathing new life into College GameDay to making waves on ESPN’s daytime lineup, McAfee has mastered the art of grabbing your attention and Awful Announcing’s headlines. Sure, his style ruffles feathers – especially if you’re not a fan like Fred Toucher — but his impact on ESPN is unmistakably positive.

Especially from a ratings standpoint.

But the embattled Boston radio host isn’t losing sleep over McAfee’s influence on sports media. While McAfee broke the news that Travis Kelce would be returning to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025, it was the announcement itself that seemed to irritate the Toucher and Rich co-host.

“Congratulations, you have his number,” said Toucher. “You paid Aaron Rodgers a million dollars a year to go on your YouTube show — and that’s why you have a show. Now let’s address this, ‘Fred, you’re jealous of Pat McAfee.’ Okay, let’s go [through] people that are better than me and more successful than me at radio that I like. Howard Stern, Charlamagne tha God, Mad Dog, Paul Finebaum. I just named four people in the medium of audio radio that are better than me and have had far more successful careers that are better than me.”

But McAfee? Not so much.

“Pat McAfee sucks,” he continued. “And if you listen to him, you’re an idiot. You really might be an idiot. And the best is, you don’t get it. ‘Oh, I get it.’ He works for Disney. This isn’t some guy on pirate radio here changing the way the game’s played. I guess I get that he can say the s-word, and that’s tremendous. It’s very exciting. I could hear that from any kid, but I can hear it from Pat McAfee.

“Once you work for the Disney company, any cool, rebellious factor that you might be hanging on to is long gone,” Toucher added. “You are in a long, corporate game. You are a peg in the cog. I am jealous about how he leveraged garbage views on YouTube into a really lucrative TV gig. That I am jealous of because, again, if I was running ESPN, I’d go, ‘What is everyone talking about? Oh, his Aaron Rodgers interviews.’ I think he was brilliant to pay Aaron Rodgers a million dollars a year to do his show because that’s the only thing people talked about.”

But don’t expect Toucher to shower McAfee with praise. He quickly made sure to remind his listeners that McAfee “sucks bad.”

Believe him, he’s not a fan of the “silly goose punter” who’s adored by the media. And while he admitted McAfee’s probably a nice guy, Toucher made it clear he wouldn’t want to hang out with him — though, we can only assume the feeling is mutual.