Over the course of his illustrious NFL coaching career, Bill Belichick never quite had a great relationship with the local media members in New England. And it turns out, a career in media of his own still hasn’t changed that fact.

Belichick now finds himself as one of the busiest men in all of sports media this football season, serving in numerous roles including a weekly spot on The Pat McAfee Show, serving as a regular on the ESPN2 ManningCast alternate stream for Monday Night Football, an analyst role on Inside The NFL, and a role on the Let’s Go! podcast.

Throughout all of these media appearances, Belichick touches on a number of different NFL teams. But as far as Fred Toucher of 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston sees it, Belichick is not talking about the Patriots positively enough.

On Tuesday’s edition of the Toucher and Hardy show, Toucher called out Belichick for not giving his former organization “enough credit” when they do well, which he believes is due to his firing this offseason.

“Good old Belichick, who bad-mouthed the team again last night,” said Toucher. “He is such a d**k. I can’t believe Patriots fans don’t look at the guy now and think, ‘What a petty little prick.’ Because even when they do well, he doesn’t give them credit for doing well. When they do bad, I can see him crapping all over them. Because at least that’s in the guise of doing your job. But when they do good and you don’t give them any credit… Literally make the statement ‘Well, it’s really not so much about the Patriots as it is the Bears.’ That’s holding a vendetta.”

It seems like Toucher was referring to Belichick’s most recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, where he largely blamed the Bears for their inability to block instead of praising the Patriots defense.

“Well, I think he’s done a good job when he’s been able to scramble and run around,” said Belichick of Drake Maye. “He made some plays on play-action where he can separate the defense when the running game draws some of the coverage and linebackers up. But you know, to me, the bigger thing is where the Bears are. They can’t protect, they can’t move the ball, and they can’t score any points.”

Toucher went on to make things personal, bringing up Belichick’s relationship with his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

“All I know is this guy’s got photos to take,” said Toucher, referring to Hudson’s most-recent Instagram post with Belichick. “The next one, maybe he’ll be the mermaid and she’ll be the fisherman. Reverse the roles. I’m telling Jordon, maybe not yourself in the photo so much next time. Bill in a little boy sailor suit with a big lollipop and a balloon. Maybe you can dress like a hot librarian scolding him for bringing the balloon and the lollipop in the library.”

On paper, it sure seems like this comment from Toucher may be due to some sort of personal issue with Belichick rather than Belichick actually slighting the Patriots in any serious way.

While the Patriots maybe deserve slightly more credit for their lopsided win against Chicago, it’s hard to argue Belichick’s sentiment that the Bears, who haven’t scored a single touchdown in the last two games, weren’t the bigger story in this instance.

Regardless, Toucher clearly feels as if Belichick has some kind of vendetta against his former team, whether that is made up in his own mind or actually exists.

