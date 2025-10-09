Sean Salisbury is leaving SB Nation Radio/beIN Sports to head to Houston’s SportsTalk 790.

Unfortunately, layoffs are nothing new for the radio industry as the changing tides of the media landscape continue to roll. That includes a recent round of cuts at radio giant iHeartMedia that has affected a number of sports talk stations around the country with former ESPN NFL analyst Sean Salisbury the biggest name cut.

Salisbury was once one of the key ESPN NFL analysts in the 2000s, making numerous appearances across the network’s various platforms. The network declined to renew his contract in 2008 and in 2010, he went public with an admission that he was suspended for showing a picture of his genitals to a female co-worker.

However, Salisbury’s career was able to rebound in local radio. For the last eight years, he has been a part of SportsTalk 790 in Houston, Texas. However, the longtime sports media veteran announced on social media that he was part of the financial casualties across the greater iHeartMedia universe.

Salisbury’s statement reads in full:

It’s been a hell of a run the last 8 years @SportsTalk790 I fully understand the financial decisions that corporate has to make. I appreciate the great bosses at IHeart that I got to work with and here in Houston, who have become friends too. Very Grateful for good coworkers and the talent you hear daily on the @SportsTalk790 lineup. I’m so blessed to have worked with special teammates/friends on my show every morning, you know my love for you guys! (I will talk to each of you individually). A massive thanks to the phenomenal partners and sponsors who trusted me with your teams and companies daily, I never take that responsibility lightly. From my soul, I want to thank you listeners, fans, supporters, and friends who became family, you brought great laughs and passion to my show. I am filled with joy and happiness and you were a huge reason for the shows success! Thank you! Life is moments, and these were fantastic moments. I’m passionate, humbled and excited for the next step of this journey!

According to Barrett Media, Sean Salisbury is not alone in suffering the loss of a sports radio job as part of these iHeartMedia layoffs. Other names include Steve Czaban and Brian Butch in Milwaukee and Tony Pike at ESPN Radio Cincinnati. A number of other radio personalities in other industries have faced cuts as well.

In August, iHeartMedia reported that broadcast radio revenue fell 7% in their second quarter earnings while digital audio grew over 13%. Just as blogs and the internet have affected the traditional newspaper industry, the advent of podcasts are having the same impact on the traditional radio world.