Credit: Devan Kaney

We’ve seen a series of cost-cutting maneuvers in recent months that have led various local media companies to part ways with reporters and other media members.

94.1 WIP Philadelphia Eagles sideline reporter Devan Kaney was among those out of a job. In her case, it was part of Audacy’s layoffs.

However, the Philly sports mainstay didn’t have to wait too long for a new gig, though it’s one that will take her away from the City of Brotherly Love.

Kaney, who was still working as a weekend anchor for Fox 29, announced on Sunday that she was done at the TV station and preparing for something new.

Last week was my final sportscast at @FOX29philly. I’m so excited to share what’s next for me but first I have to shoutout my incredible friends, family and colleagues who have been so supportive over the last few months as I navigated my next career move. change is never easy,… pic.twitter.com/eJYtdZAvyo — Devan Kaney (@Devan_Kaney) June 22, 2026

“Last week was my final sportscast at [Fox 29 Philadelphia],” Kaney wrote on X. “I’m so excited to share what’s next for me, but first I have to shoutout my incredible friends, family, and colleagues who have been so supportive over the last few months as I navigated my next career move. Change is never easy, but I’m grateful for the people in my life who make sure I know that I am never alone.”

While Kaney was light on details about the what and where, she did say she was “leaving for a bigger market” and “you can prob still catch me on Fox airwaves,” in a follow-up comment. Based on media market data, she’s likely heading to New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, or Dallas-Ft. Worth.

Kaney had been WIP’s Eagles sideline reporter in 2024 after Howard Eskin’s abrupt exit amid several controversies. She had been with the station since 2022 and would routinely co-host the station’s morning show alongside Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie.

WIP has yet to announce its Eagles sideline reporter for the 2026 NFL season.